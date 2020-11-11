Roundup: High school football / Robocalls / Digital Chipotle 

Friday night lights: LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine on Tuesday announced how the LHSAA will handle football playoffs this year. To be eligible for the playoffs a team must play at least four regular-season games—a number that all but 10 teams have reached as of this week, Bonine says. Additionally, district champions will not be recognized this year. If a team in the playoffs has to cancel a game due to positive COVID-19 tests or quarantining, then its opponent will advance to the next round. Read the full story from The News Star.

Don’t pick up: Americans received over 4.25 billion robocalls in October, an approximately 12% increase from September. In October, robocalls averaged 137.2 million calls per day, up 8% from September, according to robocall blocking app YouMail. Baton Rouge had the third-highest volume of calls, with more than 28 per person, coming in behind Macon, Georgia, and Washington D.C. See the full report.

Online orders: Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday will open its first digital-only restaurant, CNBC reports. Unlike a traditional Chipotle location, it will not include a dining room or a line for ordering. Customers have to order in advance on Chipotle’s app, website or third-party delivery platforms. The new restaurant design is meant for urban areas, where real estate is more expensive and a full-size restaurant isn’t possible, but the first location will open in Highland Falls, New York, just outside of the gates of West Point. Read the full story.