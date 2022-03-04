Roundup: Henry Hauling / Whiskey sales / Wage growth 

Rate hike sought: Local moving company Henry Hauling plans to ask the Public Service Commission for permission to institute a rate hike in the coming days due to surging gas prices, WBRZ-TV reports. “With the Louisiana Public Service Commission, every owner of a moving company is required to draft a tariff, and that’s approved by the state,” owner Stephen Henry says. The company has already added a 15% fuel charge to certain trips but now wants to raise its rates overall. Read the full story.

Rebounding: American whiskey exports, battered by tariffs and the COVID-19 pandemic, started rebounding in 2021, but distillers have more ground to make up to fully recover, an industry group says. Exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey reached $975 million in 2021, up 15% from the prior year, according to a report issued by the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. Read more.

Slowing slightly: U.S. wage growth slowed slightly in February but remained near historically high levels, adding to inflationary pressures as consumer prices were also rising rapidly, The Wall Street Journal reports. Private-sector average hourly earnings rose a seasonally adjusted 5.1% in February from the previous year, cooler than the 5.5% gain in January, the Labor Department said today. Four of the past five months have seen annual wage gains exceed 5%. Read the full story.