Roundup: Help after floods / Cybersecurity warning / Nungesser in Alaska

Disaster assistance: President Joe Biden officially granted a major disaster declaration request for five Louisiana parishes, making disaster unemployment assistance available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred May 17-21, WAFB-TV reports. The Louisiana Workforce Commission is accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance from residents and businesses in the following parishes until July 6: Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette Parishes. Read the full story.

Ransomware: A top Justice Department official warned today that U.S. business leaders need to do more to prepare for an onslaught of ransomware attacks being carried out by states and criminal groups overseas. Lisa Monaco, the deputy attorney general, told CNBC that the recent high-profile hacks of Colonial Pipeline and meat processing company JBS were reflective of the sorts of intrusions taking place every day. Read the full story.

Seafood promotion: Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is heading to Alaska next week for a seafood promotion trip. Nungesser leaves for Juneau on Monday and will return to Louisiana on Thursday, according to his office. Among his plans, Nungesser will attend a dinner combining Louisiana and Alaska seafood to mark a formal partnership between the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. Louisiana and Alaska are the country’s top two seafood-harvesting states, producing about 6.5 million pounds of seafood annually, according to Nungesser’s office.