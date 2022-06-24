Roundup: Heat wave / US home sales / Flights canceled   

Summer swelter: Since June 15, at least 113 automated weather stations across the country have tied or broken heat records. Only the Pacific Northwest and Northeast have been spared the heat wave, says National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard at the Weather Prediction Center. On Thursday, parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Nevada and California all hit at least 100. Houston, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans and Orlando tied record highs. Read the full story.

Unexpected rise: Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly rose in May, but the rebound is likely to be temporary as home prices continue to increase and the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage approaches 6%, reducing affordability, Reuters reports. While the report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed new home supply hitting a 14-year high last month, overall housing inventory remains significantly low. Read more.

What to do: U.S. airlines canceled or delayed nearly 15,000 flights last weekend, according to FlightAware. In the event that a flight gets canceled, passengers have few options for recourse, Axios reports, but customers are entitled to a refund in the event of a significant delay or cancellation. Read more from Axios.