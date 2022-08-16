Roundup: Hearing aids / Food Network / Contractors seminar 

Over the counter: Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall under a long-awaited rule finalized by the Food and Drug Administration today. The new regulation cuts red tape by creating a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, prescription and other specialty evaluations. The devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. Read more.

Hometown competitor: An LSU graduate is competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series Big Bad Budget Battle. Alumnus Katie Sample will be featured in the episode “Leftover Lessons,” which airs tonight at 9. The series challenges the creativity and time of three home cooks who use everyday affordable ingredients to prepare a savory meal while being challenged to shop for their ingredients on a small cash budget at the famous Flavortown Market. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Open enrollment: Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s Business and Law Seminar, which provides small and emerging construction businesses with critical information about construction management and business operations. The six-week online course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. Get more information.