Roundup: Health district / Council on Humanities / EV tax credits 

Landscape changes: Baton Rouge city-parish government is installing new street signs that signal when drivers are in the Baton Rouge Health District. The signs are among several streetscape improvements designed to create a sense of place in the Bluebonnet Boulevard, Essen Lane and Perkins Road corridor, according to an announcement from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Gateways also are planned at major intersections, and new roads and paths will improve mobility and offer alternatives to driving.

Prestigious honor: LSU Doctor of Design Distinguished Fellow Kit Matthew was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the National Council on the Humanities, an advisory board to the National Endowment for The Humanities. The new council members, including Beverly Gage, Vanessa Northington Gamble, David Hajdu and Matthew were confirmed by the U.S. Senate in March 2022. Read more from LSU.

Purchase incentives: Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people can receive tax credits for buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. The number of tax credits currently allowed is capped at 200,000 per company. General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it. In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle. Read the full story.