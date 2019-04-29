Roundup: Health disparity conference / Contract refusal bill moves / Anadarko deal discussions

Collaboration: Working to close Louisiana’s health disparity gaps, LSU is bringing together researchers and health practitioners on Friday for a conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. titled, “A Stark Divide: Addressing Health Disparities in Louisiana,” at the LSU Digital Media Center. Presentations will be given by researchers and practitioners from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, Louisiana Department of Health, the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative, LSU, LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, University of Houston-Downtown and a local physical therapist. Media and the public can register online to attend the conference for free.

Don’t mess with Israel: Louisiana government agencies would be able to refuse contracts with companies that boycott Israel, under a bill that has won the backing of the House budget committee today and now heads to the House floor. The measure by Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges, of Denham Springs, is similar to legislation approved or under consideration in other states and would allow public entities to reject a low bid from a vendor or scrap a contract with a company if it boycotts or participates in a sanctions campaign against Israel. Read the full story.

Deal breakers: Anadarko Petroleum is reopening acquisition talks with Occidental Petroleum—two weeks after agreeing to sell itself to Chevron—setting up a possible face-off over its prized shale oil assets in the Permian Basin, The Washington Post reports. Anadarko accepted a $33 billion cash-and-stock deal from Chevron on April 12 that would have the oil giant pay the equivalent of $65 per share. But last week, Occidental countered with a $38 billion offer—half in cash and half in Occidental stock, and the equivalent of $76 a share. Chevron’s deal calls for 25 percent cash. Read the full story.