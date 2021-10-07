Roundup: Health care costs / Redistricting forum / Pfizer vaccine 

Going up: One-third of working Americans saw their health care costs rise this year, according to a survey published today by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. Those expenses led some employees to decrease retirement plan contributions, delay going to the doctor, increase credit card debt or use up all or most of their savings, according to the survey. CNBC has the full story.

Off to the races: State legislators are kicking off the redistricting process this month with the first of nine public forums, beginning in Monroe on Oct 20, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Lawmakers will explain the redistricting process, and take public comment as they prepare to redraw Louisiana’s voting maps based on the 2020 census data. After Monroe, forums are scheduled for Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Covington, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, and Thibodaux. Read more about redistricting.

Pint-sized shots: Pfizer today asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11. If regulators give the go-ahead, reduced-dose kids’ shots might begin within a matter of weeks, which could bring many families a step closer to being done with remote learning, virus scares and repeated school shutdowns and quarantines. Read the full story.