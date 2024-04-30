Roundup: H&E Equipment Services / Home prices / Scotlandville grocery

Q1 results: H&E Equipment Services saw its revenues increase 15.2% to $371.4 million for the first quarter, compared to $322.5 million the same quarter in 2023. The increase was fueled by a rise in the sale of rental equipment, which jumped 49.8%. See the full earnings.

Strong demand: Home prices in February jumped 6.4% year over year, another increase after the prior month’s annual gain of 6%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index released Tuesday. It was the fastest rate of price growth since November 2022. Read the full story from CNBC.

Food desert: The Scotlandville Food Access Commission has identified two potential locations for a new grocery store in Scotlandville, both along Harding Boulevard. Organizer Eugene Collins says that in the past, other groups were not able to secure a grocer because of a lack of funding but he says the city-parish has promised its support for this project. Read more from WAFB-TV.