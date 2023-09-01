Roundup: HBCU apparel store / US unemployment rate / Home prices 

Opening on Bluebonnet: Anthony Lawrence Collection, a college apparel retailer that focuses on historically Black colleges and universities and their culture, is opening on Bluebonnet Boulevard next week. Read about the store from WBRZ-TV.

Rising: U.S. job growth picked up in August, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% and wage gains moderated, suggesting that labor market conditions were easing and cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this month. Read more from Reuters.

Cooling: After rising steadily since January, home prices may now be turning lower again. The latest read on home prices shows they hit another all-time high in July, rising 2.3% from the same month last year, according to Black Knight. That’s a bigger annual gain than the roughly 1% recorded in June, and August’s annual comparison will likely be even larger because prices began falling hard last August. Read the full story from CNBC.