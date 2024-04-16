Roundup: Hazard mitigation plan / TV expansion / Speaker Mike Johnson

Be prepared: FEMA recently approved the Louisiana State Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan goes into effect March 21 and expires on March 20, 2029. FEMA requires the plans to qualify states to receive federal aid and grants. A risk assessment found that potential losses from natural hazards could reach $5 billion per year by 2050.

Welcome to Louisiana: Television operations company Maybacks Global Entertainment and its iDreamCTV network is expanding into 24 new markets in Louisiana by leasing two towers in Alexandria and Monroe, the company announced Tuesday. Read the full announcement.

Seeking foreign aid: A second Republican has joined Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in the threat to fire House Speaker Mike Johnson of Shreveport as he lays out a plan to provide funding to allies Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine this week and likely needs the Democrats’ help to make it happen. Republican Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie announced Tuesday in a post on his X account that he has co-sponsored Greene’s motion to vacate that she filed last month against Johnson. Read more from USA Today Network.