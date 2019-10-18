Roundup: Hard Rock emergency / Energy Summit / High school auto shop 

Storm warning: Gov. John Bel Edwards today declared a state of emergency in Orleans Parish following the collapse of the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in downtown New Orleans, which, when coupled with the potential for tropical storm weather, presents an urgent threat to the city. The official declaration allows the state to provide additional assistance, including contracting with a company planning the controlled demolition of two cranes inside the collapsed hotel site.

Summit: Speakers from the oil, gas and power industries will present at this year’s Energy Summit on Oct. 23. The conference, hosted by the LSU Center for Energy Studies, serves as a forum for energy professionals from throughout the Gulf Coast to discuss timely energy issues and market trends. The event is open to the public, but registration is required. LSU has more information.

Greased lightning: Students at Walker High School who are interested in a career in automotive repair and maintenance can now get hands-on experience and earn certification thanks to a 1,200-square-foot paint and body shop that’s been constructed on the campus, according to an announcement from Livingston Parish Schools. The body shop, donated by Gerry Lane Enterprises, is another example of work in the region to get high school students exposed to job training. Read a Business Report feature about it here.