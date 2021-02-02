Roundup: Gun violence / ExxonMobil losses / UPS revenues

Outreach: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and other local officials are scheduled to hold a news conference on continued gun violence in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, C.H.A.N.G.E (Communities Healing and Nurturing Growth through Edification) and other proponents of Project Safe Neighborhoods will discuss a new neighborhood outreach and communication effort to deescalate gun violence and to promote gun safety in high impact crime areas of Baton Rouge. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Poor fourth quarter: ExxonMobil posted its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, bringing its total loss for its fiscal year to more than $22 billion. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $20.07 billion, or $4.70 a share, compared with a profit of $5.69 billion, or $1.33 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted profit was 3 cents a share, which exceeded Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 1 cent a share, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company’s fourth-quarter results included more than $19 billion in impairments. Read the full story.

Record quarter: A surge in online shopping helped UPS post record revenue during the last three months of 2020. Not only was the Atlanta company working to deliver gifts during the holiday season, but it also started shipping COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. UPS said the daily average number of packages it delivered rose nearly 11% during the quarter. Revenue rose 21% to $24.9 billion in the three months ending Dec. 31, a record for the company. Read the full story.