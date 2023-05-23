Roundup: Gun sales / Netflix crackdown / AI research 

Tax break: Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a bill to give a tax break to promote gun ownership and sales. Sen. Stewart Cathey’s Senate Bill 56 would reinstate what’s known as the annual Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday at a cost of about $1.3 million in annual state revenue. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Password sharing: Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing has come to the U.S. The streaming service says it began alerting members today about its new sharing policy, noting that Netflix accounts are only to be shared within one household. Read the full story from CNBC.

Risks and rewards: The White House today announced new efforts to guide federally backed research on artificial intelligence as the Biden administration looks to get a firmer grip on understanding the risks and opportunities of the rapidly evolving technology. Among the moves unveiled by the administration was a tweak to the U.S.’ strategic plan on artificial intelligence research, which was last updated in 2019. Read more.