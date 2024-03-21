Roundup: Gun laws / Bond ratings / Interstate closed

Expanded: A new Louisiana law that allows law-abiding persons to carry concealed guns without a permit or training could soon apply to more weapons and locations. A state Senate committee gave swift, unanimous approval to three bills Tuesday that expanded protections of gun carrying citizens. Read more from USA Today Network.

Straight As: One of the major credit ratings agencies has upgraded Louisiana on its bonds, which means taxpayers could pay less to borrow money. Analysts did cite the state’s population decline, low personal income levels and gross state domestic product as compared to the rest of the U.S. as causes for concern. Read more from The Center Square.

Cost of progress: Interstate 12 East near the I-10/I-12 split will be closed overnight Friday as state workers continue work on the College Drive Flyover project. During the closure, traffic on I-10 East heading for I-12 East will have to use the Essen Lane exit and then turn left onto the ramp for I-12 East. Read more from WBRZ-TV.