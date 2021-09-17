Roundup: Gulf oil production / Rising home prices / Social Security boost

Lower estimates: The Energy Department lowered its oil production estimates in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida temporarily halted production at the vast majority of offshore oil platforms last month, The Houston Chronicle reports. Gulf oil output is expected to fall by 200,000 barrels per day in August to 1.5 million. September production is expected to fall by 500,000 barrels per day to 1.2 million, the agency said Thursday. Read the full story.

Above list prices: The national median home sale price rose 16% year-over-year to $380,271 in August, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin. This marks the 13th consecutive month of double-digit price gains but the lowest growth rate since February. In August, 52% of homes sold above list price, down 4 percentage points from the record high in June but up 20 percentage points from a year earlier. See the report.

Larger bump: After years of slight increases in their Social Security checks, older Americans will likely get the equivalent of a big raise next year, USA Today reports. The 68 million people—including retirees, disabled people and others—who rely on the benefits are likely to receive a 6% to 6.1% cost-of-living adjustment next year because of a COVID-19-related spike in inflation. Such a rise would outpace 1.4% average bumps in Social Security payments since 2010 and amount to the largest increase since 1982. Read the full story.

