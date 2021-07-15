Roundup: Groundwater research / Women’s clothing drive / BRAC diversity event

Water management: An LSU professor just received an $800,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study groundwater in the Gulf Coast region, with the goal of creating a statewide system for water management that would use more surface water from the Mississippi River and reclaimed water to reduce aquifer pumping. LSU civil and environmental engineering professor Frank Tsai is director of the Louisiana Water Resources Research Institute at LSU, and his work is part of a multi-university project working toward better groundwater use management to ensure the region doesn’t run short of freshwater for both industry and residents. See the announcement.

Attire for hire: Women in Media is partnering with Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning to host its annual Attire for Hire Clothing Drive to benefit local women reentering the workforce. The clothing drive will run from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 31, at the YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive. The organization is seeking donations of gently used or new professional women’s clothing and accessories, including business suits, professional blouses, slacks, dresses, scarves, shoes and purses.

Embracing inclusion: BRAC’s annual Diversity in Business event is returning for its sixth year on Aug. 1. Eric Mitchell, AVP of diversity and inclusion at AT&T, will provide the keynote address and share how the global company has embraced inclusion as a competitive advantage impacting employee productivity, retention, and engagement, as well as the company’s bottom line. BRAC will also bestow its annual Diversity Star Award to regional organizations that exemplify best practices. Register for the event.