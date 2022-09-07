Roundup: Grön Fuels / UPS shipping / Apple’s new lineup 

Next steps: Grön Fuels has selected Yokogawa Corp. of America as its preferred supplier of automation technology, equipment and services. Grön plans to build a $9.2 billion clean energy complex at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, which would be North America’s largest renewable fuels production facility. See the announcement.

Hiring spree: United Parcel Service said this morning it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season. That’s similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels. Read the full story.

Fresh phones: Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 14 at a press event in Cupertino, California today. It’s Apple’s biggest event of the year. The products it launches will spur sales for its most important quarter of the year, which includes the holiday shopping season. Last year, for example, iPhone revenue popped 9% to $71.63 billion during the quarter. Read the full story from CNBC.