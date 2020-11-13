Roundup: Grocery limits / Wholesale prices / DoorDash 

Back to rations: Grocery stores are reinstating purchase limits on items like paper towels or soap for the first time since the spring, as consumers stock up on staples amid rising Covid-19 cases, according to The Wall Street Journal. They are also reporting new shortages in staple cooking ingredients like butter and spices. Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, and Publix Super Markets Inc., a chain of more than 1,200 stores in the Southeast, reinstated limits on bath tissue and paper towels last week. Kroger also brought back limits on hand soap and disinfectant wipes. Recently, there have been some shortages of paper and cleaning products as coronavirus cases surge, said Kevin Hourican, chief executive of food-service distributor Sysco Corp. Read the full story.

Food costs: U.S. wholesale prices rose moderately in October as food costs jumped by the largest amount in five months. The Labor Department reported this morning that its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, increased 0.3% last month, slightly less than the 0.4% gain in September. See the report.

Going public: Delivery giant DoorDash Inc. is planning to sell its stock to the public, capitalizing on the growing trend of consumers embracing app-based deliveries as much of the world stays home during the pandemic. The San Francisco-based company filed papers signaling its intent for an initial public offering today. DoorDash, which was was founded in 2013 in Palo Alto, has more than 18 million customers and 1 million “dashers” who deliver food in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Read the full story.