Roundup: Grambling State / Protests law / Largest accounting penalty

A familiar face: A former student body president is now serving as the president of Grambling State University. Martin Lemelle assumed the position of university president on April 1, replacing Rick Gallot who now leads the University of Louisiana System. Read more about his plans from The USA Today Network.

You need to leave: Louisiana legislators on Tuesday advanced a proposal to outlaw protests or any gathering near a residence—even on a public street—for virtually any reason if the person living in that home doesn’t approve. House Bill 737, sponsored by Rep. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, R-Denham Springs, passed the House in a 85-18 vote despite concerns the law could impede on a person’s First Amendment rights. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Record fine: KPMG’s Netherlands unit agreed to pay a $25 million fine over claims of exam cheating and misinforming investigators, the largest monetary penalty imposed on an auditing firm by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. KPMG Accountants NV failed to take adequate steps to identify and investigate misconduct in which employees provided answers or access to questions on exams, in violation of the PCAOB’s quality-control rules, the U.S. audit regulator said Wednesday. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.