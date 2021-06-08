Roundup: Governors targeted / Small business confidence / Websites offline

Limiting powers: The biggest public health disaster in a hundred years is winding down, but the fight over emergency powers given to governors during the COVID-19 pandemic is escalating throughout nearly every state government in the country. Lawmakers in 46 states, Guam and Puerto Rico have drafted 300 proposals this year to curtail their governors’ executive powers, as legislative and executive branches fight for authority over school and business closures, mask orders and more, USA Today reports. States are looking to change the unilateral authority many governors were given, putting more control and checks and balances with their legislative branches. Read the full story.

NFIB survey: U.S. small business confidence edged lower last month, the first decline in four months, as a nationwide labor shortage and inflation worries weighed on business owners’ economic outlook, according to a survey released this morning, Reuters reports. The National Federation of Independent Business Optimism Index fell 0.2 point to a reading of 99.6 in May after three straight monthly increases. Read the full story.

Outage: Multiple websites went offline briefly across the globe today after an outage at the cloud service company Fastly, revealing how critical a handful of companies running the internet’s plumbing have become. Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government’s home page could not be reached. San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 6 a.m. Eastern time and says it applied a fix that brought them back online. Still, all major futures markets in the U.S. dipped sharply minutes after the outage hit. Read the full story.