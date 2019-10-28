Roundup: Governor’s race / Brightside improvements / Walgreens shutters clinics 

Different strokes: Gov. John Bel Edwards swiped at Republican opponent Eddie Rispone for missing a candidate forum ahead of the runoff election at the Press Club of Baton Rouge today, another example of barbs the candidates are throwing as they head toward the Nov. 16 runoff. Rispone has made few public appearances in the past three weeks, focusing instead on closed-door meetings with donors and supporters. He has a Monday evening fundraiser scheduled with Vice President Mike Pence in Baton Rouge. Read the latest analysis of the two candidates’ campaigns.

Traffic jam: From Oct. 28 to Nov. 22, state officials will be closing Brightside Drive near Nicholson Drive to widen the intersection. Drivers should expect heavy delays while crews reconstruct and widen the railroad crossing, as well as perform other necessary work. Detours include Ben Hur to River Road or Gourrier to River Road.

Changing strategy: Walgreens announced today it will shutter nearly 40% of the clinics in its stores, as the drugstore chain cuts costs and shifts to other businesses—like Jenny Craig kiosks it believes will draw more people through its doors. Drugstore chains started adding small clinics that dole out flu shots and handle relatively minor health issues like several years ago, but analysts say the chains have struggled to make money off the clinics. Read the full story.