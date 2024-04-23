Roundup: Government services bill / JP Morgan Chase / Retirement advice

Don’t say free: A proposed bill prohibiting the word “free” to describe any services that refer to government assistance through public funding was passed on to the Senate after a 55-46 House vote. HB265 states that any agency, board, institution, official or employee should not use the word “free” to describe any services that refer to government assistance through public funding. This includes terms like “free school lunches,” “free health clinics” and “free expungement programs.” Read more from WVLA-TV.

Everything’s fine: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressed confidence in a robust U.S. economy backed by strong employment and healthy consumer finances. The U.S. economic boom is “unbelievable,” Dimon said at an Economic Club of New York event on Tuesday. “Even if we go into recession, the consumer’s still in good shape.” Read more from Reuters.

Good advice: The Biden administration issued a final rule on Tuesday that cracks down on the investment advice that advisors, brokers, insurance agents and others give to retirement savers. The U.S. Department of Labor regulation—which follows a rule proposal in October—aims to ensure that investment recommendations are in savers’ best interests, according to agency officials. Read more from CNBC.