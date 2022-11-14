Roundup: Gov. Edwards / TSA PreCheck / Entergy outage

Ronald Greene death: Gov. John Bel Edwards will not testify today before a legislative committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene in State Police custody, WBRZ-TV reports. The committee meeting comes on the same day a grand jury will meet in Union Parish to hear evidence that could lead to possible criminal charges in Greene’s death. Tina Vanichchagorn, Edwards’ executive counsel, on Thursday wrote in a letter that the governor has a scheduling conflict and will be out of town. There are questions over what Edwards knew about Greene’s death and when he knew it.

Fee lowered: The TSA has lowered the fee to enroll in its PreCheck program, just before the hectic holiday travel season starts to ramp up, according to Conde Nast Traveler. The fee has been lowered to $78 for a five-year membership. Previously, enrollment in TSA PreCheck cost $85 for five years. Members of the program are allowed a speedy process through airport security.

Corporate Boulevard: More than 1,000 Entergy customers in Baton Rouge were without electricity this morning due to a power outage, WAFB-TV reports. The outage was impacting customers along Corporate Boulevard near Jefferson Highway. According to Entergy’s outage map, about 1,300 customers remained without power as of 7:45 a.m. Entergy reports that equipment on a utility pole was damaged.