Roundup: Gov. Edwards’ salary / Mortgage rates / Robocalls 

Compensation: Gov. John Bel Edwards salary, which stands at $130,000, is the 16th lowest among governors, The Center Square reports. A typical state governor earns between $147,000 and $150,000. Meanwhile, the overall cost of living in Louisiana is estimated to be about 7.3% lower than the national average, based on data from the Book of the States 2021, first published by The Council of State Governments. Cost of living rates by state for 2020 are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Chilling effect: Mortgage rates rose again last week, throwing even more cold water on demand from both current homeowners and potential homebuyers. Weekly application volume fell 0.1% last week from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 7.14% from 7.06%, with points increasing to 0.77 from 0.73 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment. CNBC has the full story.

Baton Rouge at the top: Americans received just under 4.6 billion robocalls in October, marking an 8.9% increase from September on a monthly basis, and a 5.4% increase on a daily basis, according to a report from call blocking app YouMail. Baton Rouge residents received 44 robocalls per person during October, the most of any metro area. See the report.