Roundup: Gov. Edwards farewell / US Steel acquisition / Southwest fine  

Final remarks: Outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding his annual end-of-year news conference at the Governor’s Mansion at 3 p.m. today. Edwards is also planning to deliver his farewell address in Amite on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Watch today’s conference here.

Historic deal: U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh steel producer that played a key role in the nation’s industrialization, is being acquired by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14.1 billion. The combined company will be among the top three steel-producing companies in the world, according to 2022 figures from the World Steel Association. Read more.

Holiday meltdown: The U.S. Department of Transportation this morning said it fined Southwest Airlines $140 million for violating consumer protection laws during last year’s holiday meltdown that stranded millions of customers following severe winter weather. The DOT said the fine is 30 times larger than any previous fine it has issued for consumer protection violations. CNBC has the full story.