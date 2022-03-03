Roundup: Gov. Edwards’ budget / NFL and COVID / YEA pitch night

PAR analysis: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has released a new report that explains the governor’s proposed $38.6 billion state operating budget for the 2022-23 financial year that begins July 1. The report looks at how Louisiana lawmakers are entering their latest regular session flush with cash and no shortage of ideas for spending it. See PAR’s report here.

Protocols ended: The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams today in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Young entrepreneurs: Registration is now open for the fourth annual Community Pitch of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge on March 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LSU Business Education Complex. The students will pitch their startup businesses to a panel of judges, seek seed funding to launch their startups and compete to represent Baton Rouge at the national YEA pitch competition. Get more information.