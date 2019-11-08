Roundup: Gov. Edwards bets on LSU / Bike Baton Rouge effort / Farming aid 

Bet on it: Gov. John Bel Edwards has made a wager via Twitter with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on the outcome of tomorrow’s LSU-Alabama matchup in Tuscaloosa. Edwards wagered some fresh Louisiana seafood from Tony’s Seafood in Baton Rouge. Ivey is putting up Alabama’s famous Priester’s Pecans from Fort Deposit Alabama.

Safety first: Bike Baton Rouge is campaigning for new signage on how to pass cyclists, WAFB-TV reports. The group is sending fliers to the city’s Drainage and Transportation Department asking for existing signs to be changed to say “change lanes to pass,” in an effort to increase safety for cyclists. Read the full story.

Hurricane help: The federal government announced $800 million in aid Friday to farmers in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, which were devastated by last year’s hurricanes. Nearly half that money will go to Florida, where timber farmers suffered catastrophic losses when Hurricane Michael came ashore in October 2018 and destroyed 2.8 million acres of commercially grown trees. Read the full story