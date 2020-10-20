Roundup: Google update / Hurricane shelters / Sen. Bill Cassidy

Louisiana is in: The Trump administration was poised to sue Google on Tuesday, in what is the largest antitrust case against a tech company in more than 20 years, and Louisiana has ties to the expected case as it is one of 11 states to join as plaintiffs. Other states included in this list are Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas. The Justice Department’s expected suit against Google will be a landmark case as it would be the most consequential step the government has taken to hold Silicon Valley to account since evidence pointed to the manipulation of major social media platforms at the hands of foreign parties during the 2016 election. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Told to leave: More than 6,500 people are still in temporary shelters after back-to-back hurricanes hit Louisiana, according to the state, but some are being told to leave. The Department of Children and Family Services says about 6,430 people are in shelters because of Hurricane Laura’s strike on southwestern Louisiana, and more than 120 people are still out of their homes because of Hurricane Delta. Some people are looking for new housing after being told to go home. Many evacuees from the Lake Charles area showed up at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Monday after receiving messages to leave hotels. Read the full story.

No TV debate: Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won’t square off in person with his primary Democratic challenger or any of his opponents ahead of the Nov. 3 election, marking this as Louisiana’s first Senate race in more than 20 years not to feature a TV debate. Cassidy’s campaign says the GOP incumbent hasn’t received a “firm invitation” to a television debate this election. But he apparently wanted to participate only in debates that would allow all 14 of his competitors to crowd the stage, even those who have done little to no fundraising or campaigning. His chief Democratic opponent, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, says Cassidy is ducking the scrutiny that comes with such questioning. Perkins says “several outlets have reached out to our campaign” about debates but Cassidy hasn’t agreed to any of them. Read the full story.