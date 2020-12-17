Roundup: Google lawsuit / The First Bank / Young heroes award 

Monopoly: Dozens of states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google today, alleging the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers. The lawsuit, announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., by states represented by bipartisan attorneys general. The lawsuit was joined by the attorneys general of 34 other states as well as the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico. Louisiana is not involved in the lawsuit. Read the full story.

Buyback: The First Bancshares Inc., the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, announced today that the company’s board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program for the 2021 calendar year. Under the program, the company may, but is not required to, repurchase up to $30 million of shares of its common stock in any manner determined appropriate by its management.

Nominate now: Louisiana Public Broadcasting is accepting nominations for the 26th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program. Eligible candidates must be Louisiana students grades ninth through 12th and have excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 15, 2021. Get more information or make a nomination here.