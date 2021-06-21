Roundup: Google business tech / NCAA compensation / Katrina settlement

Workspace: Google is rolling out a raft of updates to its Workspace productivity suite, including new features for free users, a paid plan for entrepreneurs, and fresh capabilities for its videoconferencing system in an effort to better compete with Microsoft Corp.’s products, The Washington Post reports. Google is also offering a tier called Workspace Individual designed for entrepreneurs, which extends premium features of the software to small businesses, and it has upgraded Meet for a hybrid work future, in which some employees attend meetings in the office and others from home. Read the full story.

Athlete benefits: The Supreme Court decided unanimously today that the NCAA can’t enforce rules limiting education-related benefits—like computers and paid internships—that colleges offer to student-athletes, a ruling that could help push changes in how the student-athletes are compensated. The high court said that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football violate antitrust laws. Read the full story. Read the full story.

Trash lawsuit: A decade-old lawsuit over the awarding of waste disposal contracts following Hurricane Katrina has been settled, avoiding a trial that would have begun today and ending the latest chapter in a story that added to corruption allegations against a convicted former New Orleans mayor and included a shake-up at a U.S. Attorney’s Office. Terms of the settlement between Waste Management of Louisiana and River Birch Inc. weren’t made public. The settlement was disclosed in a Friday order by U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans dismissing the case. Read the full story.