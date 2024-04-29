Roundup: Gonzales mayor / Perkins closures / Scotlandville food desert

Farewell: Longtime Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux marks his final day in office on Monday. After serving as mayor for 16 years, he will transition to leading the Louisiana Municipal Association as its executive director. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Price of progress: State road crews plan to close the Perkins Road on-ramp to Interstate 10 on multiple occasions over the next couple of weeks so workers can address drainage issues. The work will be done, weather permitting, through May 12. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Addressing the food desert: The Scotlandville Food Access Commission will host a community meeting Monday evening to provide updates on two potential sites for grocery stores for Scotlandville, Baton Rouge’s largest food desert. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Howell Place.