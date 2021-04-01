Roundup: Goldwater Scholar / Board appointments / Pfizer vaccine

Math wiz: Rohin Gilman, a native of Baton Rouge who attended McKinley High School has been selected as a 2021 Goldwater Scholar. Gilman is a junior at LSU studying mathematics with a dual degree in computer science. He was selected on the basis of academic merit from over 5,000 mathematics, science, and engineering students nominated by the faculties of colleges and universities nationwide. See the announcement from LSU.

ICYMI: Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Laurie Lipsey Aronson to the LSU Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, bringing the number of women on the 16-member board to three. Aronson is the chairwoman and CEO of Lipsey’s LLC, an independently owned firearms distributor in Baton Rouge. She is also the president and CEO of Haspel, a men’s clothing store. Aronson is the daughter of Richard Lipsey, a former chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Six months: The ongoing phase three clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose, CNN reports. This provides an initial look at how long protection for a coronavirus vaccine lasts, and though six months is a modest target, it’s far superior to the 90 days of protection that had previously been the best estimate. Read the full story.