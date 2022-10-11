Roundup: Gig workers / Coastal resiliency / Passing the bar

Employee classification: The Biden administration published a new proposal Tuesday regarding how workers should be classified, saying that thousands of people, primarily gig workers, have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Read more.

Conference: The Environment and Health Council of Louisiana is hosting its annual conference on Nov. 10 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge. This year’s conference theme is Coastal Resiliency—Louisiana Initiatives. The 2022 conference will feature Charles Sutcliffe, chief resilience officer for the state and Ramsey Green, formerly resiliency chief in the New Orleans mayor’s office. Get more information.

LSU Law grads: The Paul M. Hebert Law Center today announced that with 81.6% of its graduates passing the Louisiana bar exam, LSU Law had the highest pass rate of all Louisiana law schools on the July 2022 exam. Among first-time takers of the exam in July, 84.7% of LSU Law graduates passed, which also ranks first among Louisiana law schools.