Roundup: Giant spud visits / Campaign poll results / River recedes

Four ton: The world’s largest potato on wheels—the Big Idaho Potato Truck that’s traveling across the country promoting Idaho’s potatoes—stopped in Baton Rouge today, sprouting up off of Government Street near White Star Market. While on its journey, the truck will help dozens of charities through its charitable donation program. The gigantic, non-edible spud weighs 4 tons, which is the same as about 21,562 medium-sized potatoes.

Who’s in the lead? Keep in mind it’s an internal poll, but officials with Rep. Ralph Abraham’s gubernatorial campaign say the results show Abraham putting some distance between himself and his Republican rival, though both trail the incumbent Democrat, Gov. John Bel Edwards, USA Today reports. The poll, the second conducted for the campaign by Remington Research Group, shows Edwards leading with 44%, followed by 33% for Abraham, 10% for Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and 13% undecided. Still, many view internal campaign polls with skepticism. Read the full story.

Flood mitigation: The Mississippi River is receding at New Orleans and crews have begun closing Bonnet Carre Spillway, the control structure that diverts the river’s water into a brackish lake, the Army Corps of Engineers announced today. The process could take about 10 days to two weeks if the weather remains good and the river levels continue to drop below flood stages, Corps spokesman Matt Roe says. Read the full story.