Roundup: Genesis 360 / FEMA app / Mortgage rates 

$1.9M contract: Genesis 360 recently won a $1.9 million federal contract from the Army Corps of Engineers, the company announced this week. The work consists of clearing existing levees, driving sheet pile, placing embankment and surfacing material, and other incidental work at the New Roads Ferry Landing. Genesis 360 was named Business Report’s 2022 Company of the Year.

Disaster aid: The Federal Emergency Management Agency is releasing the largest update to its mobile application in a decade, the agency announced today. FEMA is releasing the app at the beginning of a hurricane season that experts predict will be above average and a wildfire season that’s already devastating in areas such as New Mexico. The update makes the app more like social media and includes options for users to personalize the information they get when disasters hit. It also makes the app easier to use. Read the full story.

Slight dip: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates eased back this week after shooting up nearly three-quarters of a point in recent weeks. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning that the 30-year rate fell to 5.70% this week from 5.81% last week. One year ago, however, the average 30-year rate was 2.98%. Read the full story.