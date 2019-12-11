Roundup: General Informatics / Dog park renovation / Orgeron gets award 

Safety software: General Informatics is donating its real time crime management platform, 365 RealTime software, free of cost to the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish, according to an announcement from the mayor’s office. The system provides a single pane for all public safety agencies to monitor and act on emergency incidents, 911 calls, shots fired, alerts, assets and investigative information in real time. The software will allow agencies to work together better. Other cities have spent more than $500,000 to establish systems similar to General Informatics’ donation, says BRPD Chief Murphy Paul.

Closing: The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Community Park will be closing temporarily for renovations, BREC announced. The nearly 20-year-old dog park has been so well-used that some of its most popular areas are in need of a makeover, according to BREC. The park will be closed starting Monday and is expected to reopen within the next year.

Accolades: LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron was named the 2019 Home Depot Coach of the Year today after leading the Tigers to a perfect regular season and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, The Score reports. Orgeron also won the SEC Coach of the Year award. Read the full story.