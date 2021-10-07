Roundup: Gayle Benson / LSU entrepreneurs expo / Hackathon winners 

Wealthiest list: Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans teams, has made Forbes’ annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans for the fourth year in a row. Benson was ranked No. 300 on the list, with her net worth rising from $2.8 billion to $3.8 billion over the past three years. Benson was the only Louisiana resident to make the list. See the ranking.

Networking: The LSU Bootcamp for Entrepreneurs Expo, which will showcase small businesses in our community, is slated for Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m at Millennial Park on Florida Boulevard. More than a dozen local businesses will be featured at the free expo along with representatives from the Southern University Law Center and Small Business Development Center. The event will also feature food trucks and music. Get more information.

Testing tech chops: A team of students from Southern University won second place and a $12,000 cash prize in the Zillow HBCU Housing Hackathon competition this week. In the competition, students were challenged to create and pitch innovative tech solutions that could impact the future of real estate. More than 49 teams from HBCUs across the U.S. competed in the hackathon, which was won by a group from Morehouse College in Atlanta.