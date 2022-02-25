Roundup: Gasoline prices / NCAA rule change / US Supreme Court

Sky high: Louisiana, along with the country as a whole, is seeing its highest gasoline prices since 2014, according to GasBuddy. Eight years ago, gas prices in the state rose to more than $3.33 per gallon. Today, Louisiana’s prices are just under that figure. Nationwide, gas is averaging $3.53 per gallon, similar to 2014. Meanwhile, last year’s average gas price nationwide was $2.65. Read more from USA Today Network.

Drug testing: The NCAA is easing its marijuana policies, relaxing the threshold for THC testing and recommending reduced punishments for testing positive, WBRZ-TV reports. The association says the THC testing threshold will now be on par with levels set by the World Anti-Doping Agency, increasing from 35 to 150 nanograms per milliliter. Along with adjusting the testing threshold, the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports also recommends each division consider changes to the current penalty structure for student-athletes who test positive. Read the full story.

Nominee: Louisiana’s two U.S. senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, issued statements today after President Joe Biden announced his nomination of federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s high court. Read their statements from WAFB-TV.