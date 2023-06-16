Roundup: Gasoline prices / Mother’s Lounge downtown / UPS strike 

At the pump: Gasoline prices appear likely to be lower this summer driving season after last year’s oil spike caused widespread pain at the pump. A gallon of regular currently averages $3.58 in the U.S., according to AAA, down from a record $5 a year ago when the war in Ukraine sent energy markets into a tailspin and fanned the flames of inflation globally. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Transformed space: Baton Rouge’s newest bar officially opened downtown last weekend. Mother’s Lounge, a queer craft cocktail bar, is in the former Roux House location, but guests likely won’t recognize the transformed space, which features disco balls, ‘80s inspired decor and neon lights. Read more about the bar from 225 magazine.

Potential walkout: Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike today, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and the Teamsters can’t come to an agreement on a new contract. The authorization allows the union’s leadership to call for a national walkout if both sides fail to reach an agreement before the current contract expires July 31. Read the full story.