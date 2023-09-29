Roundup: Gasoline prices / FDA lab regulation / Toys R Us 

Inflation outlook: An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose in August, boosted mainly by higher gas prices. But measures of underlying inflation slowed in the latest sign that overall price pressures are still moderating. A 10% monthly spike in prices at the gas pump drove the increase. Excluding volatile food and gas prices, “core” inflation rose by the smallest amount in nearly three years, evidence that inflation pressures continue to ease. Read more.

Medical testing: The Food and Drug Administration laid out a proposal today to begin regulating laboratory medical tests, a multibillion-dollar industry that the agency says poses a growing risk to patients because of potentially inaccurate results. Read more about the proposal, which could impact Louisiana health care businesses, here.

Comeback: Toys R Us is plotting a comeback in the U.S., as it plans to expand its brick-and-mortar presence with as many as 24 new flagship stores and a separate rollout at airports and on cruise ships starting this holiday season. The toy store chain initially filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and the brand’s only two remaining locations in the U.S. closed earlier in 2021. Read the full story from CNBC.