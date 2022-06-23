Roundup: Gas tax reaction / Mortgage rates rise / Hairstyle discrimination 

Band-Aid? Louisiana politicians and drivers had mixed reactions to President Joe Biden’s call Wednesday to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel tax, WAFB-TV reports. U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, a Democrat who represents Louisiana’s 2nd District, says he supports pausing the tax, but the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association says Biden’s proposed measure would just be a Band-Aid on a much more complex situation. Read more.

Inching up: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week following last week’s mammoth jump, the biggest in 35 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning that the 30-year rate ticked up to 5.81% this week, from last week’s 5.78%. Last week’s average—which jumped more than a half-point from the previous week—was the highest since November 2008 during the housing crisis. One year ago, the average 30-year rate was 3.02%. See the report.

Workplace protections: A new Louisiana law will protect Black girls and women from being discriminated against in schools and the workplace because of natural hairstyles. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed New Orleans Democratic Rep. Candace Newell’s House Bill 1083 into law after a two-year effort to pass such a bill in the Louisiana Legislature. Read the full story about the policy from USA Today Network.