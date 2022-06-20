Roundup: Gas tax holiday / Oyster industry / State Police  

Decision this week: President Joe Biden said today that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. BIden plans to make the decision by the end of the week. The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump. Read the full story.

Maine top producer: Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years, overtaking Louisiana and Washington, which have historically produced about 60% of the country’s oysters. Oyster production in Louisiana and Washington now accounts for just 27% of the overall market. Read more.

Leadership change: Louisiana State Police named a new second-in-command at the agency today. State Police Col. Lamar Davis announced Chavez Cammon is the agency’s new assistant superintendent and chief of staff. Cammon replaces Lt. Col. Doug Cain who retired last week. WAFB-TV has the full story.