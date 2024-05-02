Roundup: Gas talks / Industry Day / Southern Medical School

Deal discussions: As Bloomberg reports, Pacific Energy is in talks with Tellurian Inc. and NextDecade Corp. for natural gas cargoes from planned export terminals along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The talks in part involve Tellurian’s proposed Driftwood LNG project in Louisiana, which has yet to attract the necessary financial backing to get it off the ground and has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale of assets. Pacific is a subsidiary of Indonesian tycoon Sukanto Tanoto’s RGE Pte Ltd. Bloomberg has the full story. A subscription may be required.

Energy opportunity: On Wednesday, the Grow Louisiana Coalition welcomed hundreds of energy supporters to the annual Industry Day at the Capitol Park Museum. The event drew educators, lawmakers, policy advisors, energy workers and stakeholders from across the state. The experience, hosted by the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association, Louisiana Oil and Gas Association and Associated Builders and Contractors, highlighted energy opportunities, education priorities and coastal protection initiatives.

School choice: Two House bills, HR 51 and HR52, would allow for the Southern University system to establish medical and pharmaceutical schools on their campuses if passed. The bills were read in committee during regular session Wednesday after both being unanimously reported favorably in the Committee on Education. Read more from WBRZ-TV.