Roundup: Gas prices / Solar eclipse / LSU athletics

Hitting the pumps: Regional gas prices fell last week and reached an average of $3.12 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week’s price of $3.18 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has risen about 17 cents since last month. Read more from the USA Today Network.

Boosting bookings: Communities in the path of Monday’s solar eclipse are seeing tourism-related bookings skyrocket as travelers flock to get a good view of the event. Short-term rental listings in New Hampshire and Missouri, for example, are seeing demand surge 514% and 338%, respectively, for the week. Hotel, rental car and flight bookings have also tripled, with room prices in some cities seeing a more than two-fold rise. Niagara Falls, for instance, saw prices surge 249%. Read more from Reuters.

We’re looking into it: LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward on Friday posted on social media platform X—previously Twitter—that the department’s leaders had reviewed Gov. Jeff Landry’s letter requesting that scholarships be stripped of athlete students that miss the playing of the national anthem preceding games. “At LSU we have and will always be dedicated to the flag, the anthem and the country,” Woodward writes. “We consistently look at all our processes and will do so again.” Read more from WBRZ-TV.