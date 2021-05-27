Roundup: Garofalo removed /  Mardi Gras safety / US GDP

GOP feud: House Speaker Clay Schexnayder ousted his education committee chairman Wednesday, after State Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-St. Bernard Parish, repeatedly bucked the speaker’s wishes in a simmering Republican intraparty feud that began with a bill about how to teach about racism in schools. Schexnayder announced his decision in a statement, hours after Garofalo sought to chair the House Education Committee he’d been asked to temporarily abandon. But this time, Schexnayder yanked Garofalo from the leadership job permanently. Read the full story.

Tandem solution: Carnival season is still months away, but New Orleans krewes and city leaders are already discussing plans for next year, keeping safety top of mind, WAFB-TV reports. This coming carnival season, paradegoers can expect every tandem float to have a safety barrier system in place between each connected float. The barrier would be a stretchy netting material that would be installed on the outside of a float and extend up to the first level to prevent people from walking or accidentally falling in between two floats. Read the full story.

Robust growth: The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government’s initial estimate. The recovery from last year’s deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year. The rise in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, was the same as the government’s first look one month ago, the Commerce Department reported today. Read the full report.