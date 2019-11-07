Roundup: Garden District Barbeque / Testronic facility /Storage facility bought

Temporary: Garden District Barbeque, located on Government Street, announced today via Facebook the business is closing until further notice. Owned by Gordon Mese, who also owns the nursey next door, the restaurant opened in the former Smokin’ Aces location last year. In the closing notice, Mese said that Saturday will be their last day open before he takes a what he hopes will be a “short health care hiatus.”

Tech jobs: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Testronic executive Mike Betti announced the company will launch a new 150-job testing facility in the former Chevron Place on Gravier Street in New Orleans. To secure Testronic’s investment in New Orleans, the state is providing the company with an incentive package that includes LED FastStart. Testronic also is expected to utilize the state’s Digital Media incentive. Read the full announcement.

Sold: Luke Gomez of Gable Construction, LLC has purchased a storage facility on Dallas Drive in the large commercial district near Tom Drive and Airline Highway for $260,000, Elifin Realty announced. The property has an office and warehouse space in addition to 70-units of self-storage. Elifin represented the seller, and Brent Struthers of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.