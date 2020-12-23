Roundup: Garbage collection / BBB warning / IBM probes  

No pickup: According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office, there will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Day. All services will resume on residents’ next regularly scheduled collection day. While the North Landfill will be closed for Christmas Day, landfill hours will be extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 to accommodate the closure. Due to the large amount of trash expected after the holidays, Tuesday collection may extend into Wednesday, WBRZ-TV reports.

Scammers: The Better Business Bureau warns that scammers are taking advantage of the news of Congress passing a COVID-19 relief bill that includes another round of stimulus checks for most Americans, WAFB-TV reports. Officials with the BBB say their Scam Tracker program has received reports of con artists claiming that you need to either pay for your stimulus check or provide personal information to receive it. Officials say you should watch out for any emails or text messages instructing you to click a link to “request benefit payments.” Read the full story.

Agreement reached: IBM has agreed to pay $24.25 million to resolve a pair of investigations by the Federal Communications Commission over subsidies awarded to connect schools and libraries to broadband in New York and El Paso, Texas, Reuters reports. The FCC says its investigations found IBM had not satisfied the competitive bidding rules in New York for 2005-2008 and provided ineligible equipment and services in El Paso for 2001. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Thursday and Friday of this week, Dec. 24-25. Daily Report will return Monday, Dec. 28. Have a safe and happy holiday.