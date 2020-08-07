Roundup: Gambling surge / LSU football / Howell Place

Betting: Revenue from video poker machines at truck stops and racetracks was up by over 30% in June when compared to the same time last year, according to the latest state revenue reports, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Truck-stop casino business surged in spite of coronavirus restrictions from the state. They are capped at 50% capacity and are only able to operate 75% of their gambling seats at one time, but Louisiana’s casinos were able to open sooner than other states’. Read the full story.

Preseason poll: LSU is no longer the No. 1 football team in the nation, according to the Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday morning, but it did receive its highest preseason ranking in the USA Today poll since 2012. The Tigers, 15-0 national champions last season, were ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll behind No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Alabama, and No. 4 Georgia. Read the full story.

Moving forward: A permit for $5 million worth of work has been granted for the new psychiatric hospital in north Baton Rouge, at Howell Place. Last month, the city-parish announced a private-public partnership that would fill the long-term vacancy of the New Era Medical Office Complex. The new psychiatric hospital will have 40 beds, according to the permit.