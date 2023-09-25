Roundup: FuturePAC / Hollywood writers’ strike / Amazon investment 

Endorsements: FuturePAC, the political action committee of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, today announced its endorsements for the Oct. 14 election. Candidates were chosen for their support of regional business priorities as outlined in the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s 2023 election platform. See the list here.

Deal reached: A tentative deal has been reached to end Hollywood’s writers’ strike after nearly five months. The Writers Guild of America reached the deal Sunday with an alliance of studios, streaming services and production companies, but the guild’s board must approve the agreement before the strike officially ends. Hollywood’s actors, however, remain on strike with no deal yet in the works. Read more. Plus, read a Business Report story about the local impact of the strike.

AI startup: Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in Anthropic and taking a minority stake in the artificial intelligence startup, the two companies said this morning. The $4 billion underscores how Big Tech companies are pouring money into AI as they race to capitalize on the opportunities that the latest generation of the technology is set to fuel. Read more.